Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV most weeks, not many people may know him fully. He has an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for his work on the animated film “Soul,” appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” as bandleader, serves as co-creative director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and acted in the HBO television series “Treme.”