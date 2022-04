McDonald’s workers reach settlement deal over harassment

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Former McDonald’s workers who alleged rampant sexual harassment at their Michigan restaurant have reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the restaurant’s former owner. The American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project announced the settlement deal Monday. It must still be approved by a federal judge. Former McDonald’s worker Jenna Ries sued the franchisee and McDonald’s Corp. in 2019. She alleged that a general manager ignored repeated physical and verbal harassment by a male co-worker against her and 100 other women. The lawsuit was part of a broader push to combat harassment. McDonald’s has since mandated anti-harassment training at its stores worldwide.