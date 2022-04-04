Israel police arrest 8 in third night of Jerusalem unrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have arrested several Palestinians accused of throwing rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of Jerusalem as tensions flare during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police say officers arrested eight people suspected of throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers during Ramadan revelries Monday outside the Damascus Gate. There are no immediate reports of injuries. Police say in a statement that “most of the people at the scene were not actively participating in these disturbances.” Video footage from the scene shows officers being pelted by water bottles and other objects and detaining suspects.