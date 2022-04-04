Hungary’s Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As he prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, Viktor Orban faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad. The pro-Putin leader’s flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in neighboring Ukraine has riled his opponents in the EU and elsewhere. Orban won a landslide victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term and a possible constitutional majority for his right-wing party. The contest had been expected to be the closest since Orban took power in 2010, but his party garnered around 53% of the vote.