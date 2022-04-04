Families of Beirut port blast victims mark 20 months

BEIRUT (AP) — Relatives of the victims of the August 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut have marched in the Lebanese capital. They marked 20 months since the devastating blast that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. “We will not forget,” read placards held by some of the relatives, who expressed frustration at the judicial investigation. The probe has been suspended since January amid legal challenges by politicians seeking to block it. The blast was caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse for years, apparently with the knowledge of senior politicians and security officials who did nothing about it.