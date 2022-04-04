Ecuador prison riot leaves 20 dead, 5 seriously injured

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A clash between prison gangs armed with guns and knives left 20 people dead. Ecuador’s interior minister said Monday that five of the dead had been mutilated, six hanged and one poisoned during the clash in Turi, about 310 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital. At least five people had serious injuries. Carrillo said earlier that about 1,000 police and military personnel worked to control Sunday’s riot. Amnesty International saysthat at least 316 prisoners died in confrontations in Ecuadorian prisons in 2020, The government in the past has blamed confrontations on drug gangs linked to Mexican cartels.