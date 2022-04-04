Early official tally confirms win for Serbia populist leader

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An early official count of Serbia’s national election has confirmed the landslide victory of Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist party — important allies of Russia in the volatile Balkans and in Europe. Vucic scored an outright victory in Sunday’s presidential vote with the backing of some 60% of the voters, while his Serbian Progressive Party gained 43% of ballots, according to the near-complete tally of the state election authorities. The results mean that no runoff vote is needed in the presidential election and that Vucic’s party will be able to form the next Serbian government in a coalition with junior partners in the 250-member assembly.