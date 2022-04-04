Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

By AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he’d seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. Biden said Monday that Putin “is a war criminal.” His comments to reporters came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found. Zelenskyy called the Russian actions “genocide” and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.