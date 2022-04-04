Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law

By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort his successor — bent on overturning “Obamacare” — to the U.S. Capitol to be inaugurated. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday for a moment he can savor: His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach. Obamacare sign-ups have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees. Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law’s enactment.