Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Entertainment Writer

Jon Batiste may have won the most Grammy Awards with five on Sunday night, but in some ways he was a surprise. He won the prestigious album of the year against heavyweights like Tony Bennett, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Ye. Batiste’s performance of “Freedom” also symbolized the Grammys’ joyous night of music that washed away some of the bad taste from the Oscars the previous week. Silk Sonic won four Grammys, including song and record of the year for their smooth R&B hit “Leave the Door Open.” Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton and CeCe Winans won three Grammys each.