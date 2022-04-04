Arkansas shooting suspect dies in shootout with authorities

PARKIN, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding another at an Arkansas home led officers on a car chase before being killed in a shootout with them. State police say 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood ignored commands to exit his vehicle following the chase. Officials say that as officers approached Kirkwood’s vehicle, there was an exchange of gunfire, with Kirkwood dying at the scene and Cross County Sheriff David West being injured. West was released from the hospital Monday.