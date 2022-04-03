Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says he is still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite that leader’s seeming justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta, Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were thinking of a possible location in the Middle East, but provided no details other than to recall that they spoke by video on March 16. Kirill has called for peace and for civilians to be spared but has seemingly justified Russia’s invasion by casting it as a “metaphysical” battle with the West and its “gay parades.” Francis also said he wouldn’t rule out a visit to Ukraine but said there were no immediate plans.