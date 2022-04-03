Jurors to weigh conspiracy charges in alleged Whitmer plot

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

A jury in Michigan will begin its deliberations Monday after days of testimony in the trial of four men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The jury picked a leader late Friday afternoon, following hours of closing arguments from lawyers. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Three also face additional charges. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan. Jurors were told they could convict the men if they find there was a “mutual understanding” to get Whitmer, even if the goal wasn’t met. Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction for months from the FBI.