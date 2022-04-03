Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes title a year after plot

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The half-brother of Jordan’s king has relinquished his princely title, a year after a rare palace feud saw him placed under house arrest. Prince Hamzah posted the letter on his official Twitter account on Sunday, saying he gave up his title because his values “are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.” King Abdullah II and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.