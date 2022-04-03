Cops corral slippery seal on jaunt through Long Island town

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through a Long Island town. Police in Southampton say they received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store about 500 feet from the Peconic River. When officers arrived, the seal fled southwest toward a motel but eventually was corralled and taken into custody. The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, where it is being evaluated.