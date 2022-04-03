China sends in military to help with Shanghai COVID outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff. They are struggling to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest city. The city was conducting a mass testing of its 25 million residents Monday as what was supposed to be a two-phase lockdown entered its second week. Many factories and financial firms have been able to keep operating by isolating their employees. But concern was growing about the potential economic impact of an extended lockdown in China’s financial capital and a major shipping and manufacturing center.