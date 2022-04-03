California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California’s capital city are searching for at least two people who fired into a crowd, killing six people and wounding 12. The shooting happened early Sunday on the outskirts of Sacramento’s main entertainment district. Police Chief Kathy Lester revealed few details of the shooting, instead urging the public to share videos and other evidence that might lead investigators to the killers. Police found a stolen handgun at the scene but they don’t know if it was used in the shooting. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city officials decried the escalating violence in the city while still urging people to come downtown.