At DC roast, NH’s GOP governor skewers Trump as ‘crazy’

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said Donald Trump is “crazy” and joked that if the former Republican president was admitted to a mental hospital, “he’s not getting out.” Sununu skewered Trump during the Gridiron Club’s spring dinner Saturday night, an annual Washington gathering featuring skits and speeches from Democrats, Republicans and journalists that are expected to “singe” but “not burn” the capital’s political elite. Sununu directed salty remarks at members of both parties as well as the Washington journalists who cover them. The sitting president typically attends the event. President Joe Biden, who spent the weekend in Delaware, skipped but sent a video message. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo delivered remarks on behalf of the administration.