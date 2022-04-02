Video contrasts police depiction of stun gun on Black man

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A DoorDash driver’s video shows a police officer firing his stun gun at the delivery man during a traffic stop after he said the officer’s behavior made him feel unsafe. Delane Gordon faces charges of speeding, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, based on the sworn affidavit of the officer in Collegedale, Tennessee. The video shows the officer accused him of refusing to identify himself even as Gordon holds his driver’s license. Then the officer tases him after Gordon asks to see his supervisor. Gordon’s legal team says the motorist is Black and the officer is white. The officer remains at work while police and a sheriff’s office investigate.