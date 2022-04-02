US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks in Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at the popular tourist area. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a recently released report says the damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor but some footprints had fractures around the rims. The agency in the report says the project should be reevaluated, the area clearly marked and work crews briefed on where they can and can’t go. The site is considered among the most important dinosaur track areas in the nation, containing tracks from at least 10 different species.