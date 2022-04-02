Ukraine blogger video fuels false info on Mariupol bombing

By SOPHIA TULP

Associated Press

A Ukrainian beauty blogger whom Russian officials accused of being a crisis actor when she was photographed by The Associated Press in a bombed out Mariupol maternity hospital a month ago has emerged in new videos that are fueling fresh misinformation about the attack. In an interview with Marianna Vishegirskaya shared by a Russian government-linked Twitter account on Friday, the new mother says that the hospital was not hit by an “airstrike” and that she told AP journalists she did not want to be filmed. Those assertions are directly contradicted by reporting and video from the scene.