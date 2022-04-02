Sudan general who led coup threatens to expel UN envoy

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top general has threatened to expel the U.N. envoy for the country, accusing him of “flagrant interference” in the country’s affairs. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council in Sudan has called for Volker Perthes to “stop exceeding the U.N. mission’s mandate and blatant interference in Sudanese affairs.” Sudan has plunged into turmoil following an October military coup led by Burhan. Perthes has warned that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis. Perthes is leading international efforts to find a way out of the crisis in Sudan.