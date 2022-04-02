Spanish conservatives tap veteran Núñez Feijóo as new leader

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s main opposition party has appointed a veteran conservative politician as its new chief in an effort to move past an ugly internal clash that brought down his predecessor. Popular Party members have elected Alberto Núñez Feijóo as their president to lead the center-right party in its bid to unseat Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Feijóo is a 60-year-old former civil servant who has won four consecutive regional elections in northwest Galicia. He is regarded as the consensus figure needed to restore peace in the conservative ranks after Pablo Casado’s leadership. Casado lost an internal power struggle that turned public amid accusations of corruption against a fellow rising star.