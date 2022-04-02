Pope prays for kindness to refugees as he wraps Malta visit

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Pope Francis is praying for the world to show more kindness to refugees as he pays tribute in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness. Francis has used his two-day visit to Malta to drive home his call for Europe to show the same welcome to migrants and refugees.