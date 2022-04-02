Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia mall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall. Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center on Saturday evening. Authorities say the women were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. Police Chief Larry Boone says the shooting was prompted by an argument about money and that he believed the male victim and the suspect were related. Boone says he didn’t know if the two women had any relationship to the shooter or the man who was killed. Police later shared photos of a suspect and a person of interest, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.