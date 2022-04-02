N. Korea warns Seoul of ‘serious threat’ over missile remark

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called South Korea’s defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North and warned the South may face “a serious threat.” South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said Friday that South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detects the North intends to fire missiles at South Korea. His comments came amid tensions caused by North Korea’s recent series of missile tests. Kim Yo Jong says that “South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister.”