Hungarians head to polls in the shadow of war in Ukraine

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Polls opened across Hungary early Sunday as voters in the Central European country were faced with a choice: taking a chance on a diverse, Western-looking coalition of opposition parties, or granting nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban a renewed mandate with a fourth consecutive term in office. The contest is expected to be the closest since Orban took power in 2010 thanks to Hungary’s six main opposition parties putting aside ideological differences to form a united front against his right-wing Fidesz party. Recent polls suggest a tight race but give Fidesz a slight lead, making it likely that undecided voters will determine the victor in Sunday’s vote.