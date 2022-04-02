Generations sing to Joni Mitchell in pre-Grammys tribute

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Generations of artists paid tribute to the five-decade career of Joni Mitchell, who was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year at a gala two days before the Grammys. Brandi Carlile and Cyndi Lauper talked about Mitchell’s inspiring role in their lives and music, before singing versions of her songs in a Las Vegas ballroom Friday. Herbie Hancock. John Legend played and Jon Batiste played Mitchell’s genre-bending songs on piano. Mitchell said she found the evening “splendid” as she accepted the award from the Recording Academy that honors a career of artistic achievement and philanthropy.