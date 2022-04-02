Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at age 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Demarchelier, the French-born photographer known for his high fashion images of Princess Diana, top models and celebrities, has died. He was 78. His Instagram account broke the news of his death but offered no further details and attempts to contact his family have been unsuccessful. Demarchelier made a career out of luxury brand campaigns, including those for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior. He also worked for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and other top fashion magazines. He began shooting Diana in 1989 and continued as her personal photographer until the early ’90s. By 2018, Demarchelier’s reputation was heavily damaged after The Boston Globe reported accusations of sexual misconduct by 50 models. He denied any wrongdoing.