Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

GENEVA (AP) — The former chief prosecutor of U.N. war crimes tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carla Del Ponte told Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday that “Putin is a war criminal.” In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw previous U.N. war crimes investigations said there were clear war crimes being committed now in Ukraine. She said she was particularly shocked by the use of mass graves there. Other war crimes she identified in Ukraine include attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings and even the demolishing of entire villages.