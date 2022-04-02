Alaska’s leadership lauds late congressman at memorial

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Members of Alaska’s political leadership lauded the late U.S. Rep. Don Young Saturday at a public memorial to celebrate his life. Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, died March 19. He was 88. “Don was one who could not only count the years in his life, but he could count the life in his years. He lived a great life, it was full. He lived those 88 years to the fullest,” U.S., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said. Young had an at-times brash, abrasive style but was seen as willing to work across the aisle on issues to help Alaska.