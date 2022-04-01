Ukraine war casts shadow over Ramadan amid soaring prices

By ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia and some other Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, declared that the holy month of Ramadan when the faithful observe a dawn-to-dusk fast would begin at sunset Friday. But the raging war in Ukraine, which has sent energy and food prices soaring across much of the Arab world, cast a shadow this year over Islam’s holiest month, when large gatherings and family celebrations are a tradition. Many had hoped for a more cheerful Ramadan this year, after the coronavirus pandemic cut off the world’s 2 billion Muslims from cherished Ramadan rituals for the past two years.