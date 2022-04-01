Turkey to OK Khashoggi murder trial’s move to Saudi Arabia

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says the government will recommend that an Istanbul court close its trial in absentia against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and transfer the case to Saudi Arabia. A day earlier, a Turkish prosecutor requested the move, in line with a request from the kingdom, but the court said it would seek the ministry’s opinion. The request, which came as Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been working to improve ties, raised fears of a possible coverup of the killing that triggered an international outcry and cast a cloud of suspicion over Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.