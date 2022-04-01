Russia praises India’s neutral stand on Ukraine war

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has lauded India for not taking a “one-sided view” as he discussed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine with his Indian counterpart. Washington earlier urged New Delhi to use its leverage with Russia to end the war. India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in their opening remarks underlined that ties between the two countries have sustained them through difficult times in the past. Jaishankar said India has always been in favor of resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy and avoided condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov praised India for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” India was Moscow’s ally during the Cold War.