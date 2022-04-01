Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish speakers

By DAVID KLEPPER and AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

Washington (AP) — Disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is surging in Spanish, as stories crafted for a Latin American audience gets a boost from the Kremlin. RT en Español, the Spanish language version of one of Russia’s top outlets, is now a leading source of Spanish-language information on the war, even though RT consistently spreads pro-Russian conspiracy theories and disinformation. Analysts who monitor Russia’s activities say it’s part of the Kremlin’s effort to justify its invasion and sow distrust of the U.S. — and to build a global media apparatus to project Russia’s talking points to a worldwide audience.