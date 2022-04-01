Nigeria’s separatist protests are reminders of Biafran war

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ENUGU, Nigeria (AP) — Large parts of southeastern Nigeria come to a halt each Monday, as a separatist group has ordered all residents to stay at home to show support for their campaign for the region to become an independent country. For more than eight months the Indigenous People of Biafra organization has directed people to carry out the strikes as they press for the region to break away from Nigeria. They also demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader accused of treason and terrorism. However, many residents in the region are now struggling to make ends meet amid dwindling earnings and afraid of the violence used to impose the lockdown.