New radio station helps Ukrainian refugees adapt in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — A new Prague-based internet radio stated has started to broadcast news, information and music tailored to the day-to-day concerns of some 300,000 refugees who have so far arrived in the Czech Republic after Russia launched its military assault against Ukraine. Its team of staffers combines those who have fled Ukraine in recent weeks to escape the war with those who have been living abroad for years. In a studio at the heart of the Czech capital, radio veterans work together with absolute beginners to provide the refugees with what they need to know to settle as smoothly as possible in a new country.