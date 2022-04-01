Man, 18, faces murder charge in Chicago-area mall shooting

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall is charged with murder. Rosemont police say Jose Matias of Chicago was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Matias was arrested Wednesday in the March 25 shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes of Skokie at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago. A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital.