Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has declined to throw out Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror’s failure to disclose he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein abuse several teenage girls. The juror had said in response to questioning that he never intentionally provided incorrect answers about sex abuse on a questionnaire before the trial began. Defense lawyers say if he had answered correctly, they potentially could have objected to his presence on the jury. Maxwell says she’s innocent.