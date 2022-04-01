Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with critical statements, court filings and more to deliver a blunt message to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice:. They’re saying, Follow through on our findings. The public pressure campaign reflects a stark reality for the lawmakers conducting the probe. While they can investigate the riot and issue subpoenas to gather information, only the Justice Department can bring criminal charges. The lawmakers say it’s likely that President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes, and it’s up to Garland to do something about it.