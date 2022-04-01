Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron when clashes broke out after Friday prayers. Tensions have soared in recent days after Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in separate attacks. Israeli forces have stepped up security and launched arrest raids in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians during a gunbattle on Thursday. Several hundred Jewish settlers live under heavy military protection in the heart of Hebron, a city of more than 200,000 Palestinians and home to a major holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Mass prayers were held at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem without incident.