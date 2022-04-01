House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill decriminalizing marijuana and letting states set their own policies on pot. The bill faces an uphill climb in the Senate and is unlikely to become law. But Friday’s vote gave lawmakers the chance to show their views on the legalization trend spreading across the country. Thirty-seven states and District of Columbia allow the medical use of cannabis products while 18 states and the District of Columbia allow for recreational marijuana. Democrats said the federal prohibition on marijuana has had particularly devastating consequences for minority communities. Republicans mostly opposed the bill and called it a distraction from more pressing issues.