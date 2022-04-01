Honduras court seizes ex-president’s properties

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A court in Honduras has authorized prosecutors to seize properties, bank accounts and vehicles linked to former President Juan Orlando Hernández. Court spokeswoman Bárbara Castillo says that includes 30 properties, 80 accounts and 16 vehicles. The preliminary seizure is for one year, but can be extended. Eventually, the properties could be permanently seized and sold off. They are in the names of 11 people linked to Hernández. Earlier this week, Honduras’ Supreme Court approved the extradition of Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges.