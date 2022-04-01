Germany charges ex-reserve officer with spying for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged a former German military reserve officer with spying for a Russian intelligence service for several years. Federal prosecutors said Friday that the indictment was filed March 16 at the state court in Duesseldorf. They said that in addition to his position in the German military the suspect was a member of several German business committees thanks to his civilian job. They didn’t elaborate. The suspect allegedly was in contact with Russian intelligence “via various people” by October 2014 and passed on information connected to his military and business activities until March 2020.