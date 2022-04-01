Ex-congressman set for sentence same day replacement picked

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will elect a new member of Congress on the same day a judge in California is scheduled to sentence the Republican who resigned from the position to a possible federal prison sentence. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday the special election June 28 will replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned days after his conviction for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation. That’s the same day a federal judge in Los Angeles is scheduled to sentence Fortenberry, who was convicted March 24 of concealing information and two counts of making false statements to authorities. Each count carries a potential five-year prison sentence and fines.