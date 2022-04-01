Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of flights along the West Coast are being canceled as Alaska Airlines pilots picket during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. At least 66 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled in Seattle, 20 in Portland, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco. The union action comes as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and many Americans are headed on vacation for spring break. Alaska Airlines says in a statement that it values its pilots but needs to negotiate a deal that allows the airline to maintain growth and profitability. Passengers on canceled flights vented their frustration on social media.