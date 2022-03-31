UN rejects Ethiopian attempt to deny funds for Tigray probe

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s powerful budget committee has rejected an attempt by Ethiopia to deny funding for an investigation of violations of human rights abuses in the war between Ethiopian government forces and fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region. Ethiopia had proposed a brief resolution in the General Assembly’s budget committee against approving resources for a team from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to scrutinize abuses during the 16-month war. The resolution was defeated Thursday by a vote of 27-66, with 39 abstentions. The budget committee did approve a resolution recommending 14 positions for the Ethiopia investigation.