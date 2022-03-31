UN authorizes new AU mission in Somalia to combat extremists

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to endorse the African Union’s new transitional mission in Somalia and authorized it to take action against al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups and conduct the African Union Mission in Somalia, known as AMISOM, which has been in the Horn of Africa nation for 15 years trying to build peace and security. While the resolution adopted by the council Thursday recognizes significant changes in the security situation and improvements in Somalia’s capability to respond to security challenges, it also reaffirms “the need to combat terrorist threats by all means.”