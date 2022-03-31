Ukrainian YouTube brothers reach out to Japanese to end war

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Two Ukrainian brothers have added a somber tone to their YouTube gaming channel popular with young Japanese by providing war updates from their country. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began just after Sava Tkachov and his younger brother Yan celebrated the second anniversary of their YouTube debut with subscribers exceeding 2 million. They now spread news from their father, a business consultant who had returned to Kyiv to help defend Ukraine. The siblings’ YouTube account used to be full of pranks, jokes and action videos. It has since become a driver for donations and charity game events. The brothers said they thought about volunteering as defenders but gave up after their Japanese teenage fans said they’d follow them into the war.