Ukrainian president requests Australian armored vehicles

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed directly to Australian lawmakers for more help in its war against Russia including armored vehicles and tougher sanctions. Zelenskyy has been tailoring his message to individual countries through video appeals like the one shown Thursday to legislators in the Australian Parliament. Lawmakers gave him standing ovation at the start and end of his 16-minute address. He called for Russian vessels to be banned from international ports. Zelenskyy specifically asked for Australian-manufactured Bushmaster four-wheel-drive armored vehicles. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier told the president that Australia would provide additional military assistance including tactical decoys, rations and medical supplies.